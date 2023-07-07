Stericycle, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRCL. StockNews.com started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Stericycle stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $39.63 and a twelve month high of $56.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,594,000 after purchasing an additional 139,456 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,404,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,683,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,339,000 after buying an additional 62,745 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,507,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,191,000 after buying an additional 356,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,069,000 after buying an additional 51,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

