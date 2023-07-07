STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Position Boosted by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 134.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in STERIS by 21.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 17,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STERIS by 21.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 15.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 33.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 96.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STE stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $227.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

