Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $608,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,412.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,499,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.27.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 102,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 550.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

