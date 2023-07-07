Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $9.50

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

AMTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aemetis from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Shares of AMTX opened at $6.99 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.89.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 19,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $120,991.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Aemetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,907,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 175,009 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 127,674 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 223.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 124,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

