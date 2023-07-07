Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Solvay Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLVYY opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. Solvay has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Solvay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This is a positive change from Solvay’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

