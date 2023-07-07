Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY)

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,296 call options on the company. This is an increase of 176% compared to the average daily volume of 3,732 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSNY. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

Institutional Trading of Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,250,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,892 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth $3,981,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 475,739 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 463.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 251,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 207,178 shares during the period. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.62. 4,205,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,136. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

