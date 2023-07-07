Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hut 8 Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 28,266 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 103% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,922 call options.

Institutional Trading of Hut 8 Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ HUT opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 4.46. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $3.72.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

