StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of AACG opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
