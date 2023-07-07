StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of AACG opened at $1.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.25. ATA Creativity Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 35.42%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

