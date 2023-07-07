StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISSC opened at $7.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

(Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.