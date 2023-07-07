StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Alimera Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alimera Sciences from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Insider Transactions at Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director Adam Morgan bought 1,401,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,383,231.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,411.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Caligan Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

