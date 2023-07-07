StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.
