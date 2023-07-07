StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 14.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHCI Free Report ) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

