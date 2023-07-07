StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of THM opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 314.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,910 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

