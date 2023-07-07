StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

