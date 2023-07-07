StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 7.62%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
