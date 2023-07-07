StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ROLL opened at $214.48 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average of $222.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,967,000 after buying an additional 103,450 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after buying an additional 153,744 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,980,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the last quarter.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

