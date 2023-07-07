StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CJS Securities downgraded Triton International to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TRTN stock opened at $83.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.60 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 42.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s payout ratio is presently 25.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.