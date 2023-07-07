StockNews.com Lowers Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) to Sell

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.21.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $61.34. 7,210,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,823,705. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $2,902,320. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

