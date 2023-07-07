StockNews.com Upgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

