StockNews.com Upgrades SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) to “Hold”

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on SecureWorks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SecureWorks stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.02. 27,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,372. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $603.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $94.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 27,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $184,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 744,444 shares in the company, valued at $5,062,219.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 95,150 shares of company stock worth $767,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks

(Free Report)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.