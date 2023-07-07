StockNews.com Upgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to “Strong-Buy”

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Spok from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.89. 244,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,103. Spok has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.18 million for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spok by 0.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Spok by 6.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 56,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Spok by 72.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spok by 162.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 15,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Spok during the first quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.