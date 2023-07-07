Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Acquires 757 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after buying an additional 278,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,050,000.

REMX opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.86.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

