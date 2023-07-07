Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BA opened at $212.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.62. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

