Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $393,000 Stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of BP by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

NYSE BP opened at $34.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BP Dividend Announcement

BP ( NYSE:BP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. BP’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

BP Company Profile

(Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.