Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPLV opened at $62.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

