Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $9.70 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,788 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,736 shares of company stock valued at $9,488,930. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META stock opened at $291.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The stock has a market cap of $748.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.28 and its 200 day moving average is $204.05.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

