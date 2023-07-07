Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 311,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 49,652 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

PGF opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.84. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $16.87.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

