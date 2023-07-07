Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 172,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,134,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 167,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,751,000 after buying an additional 17,883 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $81.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

