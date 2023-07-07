Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Acquires 382 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.90. The firm has a market cap of $301.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

