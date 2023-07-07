Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,744 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,536,758 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,929,224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148,269 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,125,223 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $497,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies Price Performance

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares in the company, valued at $63,730,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $3,148,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,416,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,143 shares of company stock worth $6,047,399. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $42.11 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.