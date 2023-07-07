Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Buys 7,078 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $49.96 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

