Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FE opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

