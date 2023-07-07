Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $557,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 43.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $257.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $266.51.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.53.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

