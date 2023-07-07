Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $625,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 42,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 342,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,606,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $226.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.83 and a 200-day moving average of $205.88.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

