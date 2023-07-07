Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Has $861,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.38 and its 200-day moving average is $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

