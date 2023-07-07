Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases 875 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,629 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,637,000 after buying an additional 584,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,388,217,000 after buying an additional 755,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $233,725,000 after acquiring an additional 170,829 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,793,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.18.

Shares of FANG opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

