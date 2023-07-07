Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Sells 176 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. decreased its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $431.11 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $377.35.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

