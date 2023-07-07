Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after buying an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,873,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 325.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

