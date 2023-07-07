Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Price Down 2%

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) shares were down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.95 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 37,435 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 105,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.36.

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,190,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $2,377,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $4,044,000.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

