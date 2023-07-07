Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up 1.0% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.14. The stock had a trading volume of 303,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.47 and a 200 day moving average of $274.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.