Sweat Economy Trading Down 3.5% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $33.46 million and approximately $784,849.75 worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,640,124,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,333,840,239 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

