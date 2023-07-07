Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.94

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.94 and traded as high as C$2.01. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 5,300 shares traded.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.30.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 40.27% and a negative net margin of 70.53%. The business had revenue of C$0.87 million during the quarter.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides engineering services for the control and use of water, primarily the design of hydroelectric and other power generation facilities, hydrology studies, river engineering, and related environmental services.

