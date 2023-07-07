Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 134.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS stock opened at $431.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.35.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

