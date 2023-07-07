Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.70.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $431.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $267.00 and a one year high of $468.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.35.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

