T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

TMUS stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.