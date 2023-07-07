Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,568 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $106,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $100.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,692,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The stock has a market cap of $519.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.