Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stake Reduced by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,755.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Bank of America raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.62. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

