Tangible Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $151.87 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00015385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $151.87 million and $64,234.00 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 4.68278944 USD and is down -6.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $94,052.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

