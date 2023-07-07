TCG Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,320 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,360.50.

RIO stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

