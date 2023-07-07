TCG Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $291,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.