TCG Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

TCG Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned 0.21% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2,425.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

