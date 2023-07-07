TCG Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCOFree Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of TCG Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TCG Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

